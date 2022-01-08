RT-PCR negative report must for railway passengers from Goa

Regular travellers have to undergo test once in 15 days

In the wake of the new COVID-19 protocol announced by the State Government and the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Goa, South Western Railway (SWR)has clarified that carrying RTPCR negative report is a must for railway passengers from Goa coming to Karnataka.

In a press release, Chief Public Relations Officer of SWR Aneesh Hegde has said that in view of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring State of Goa, special surveillance measures as notified by the Government of Karnataka were being strictly complied with, particularly with regard to arrivals from Goa.

“SWR reiterates the orders contained in the Government of Karnataka circular dated 05-01-2022 that only passengers with negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hrs prior to boarding, shall board the trains (from Goa), irrespective of vaccination status,” he has said in the press release.

For regular travellers

He has also clarified that it is mandatory for students and the public who are regular travellers from Goa to Karnataka for various reasons to undergo RT-PCR tests once in 15 days and possess such negative report.

All the necessary instructions had been given to the three railway divisions the function under the railway zone and the SWR would extend fullest cooperation to the State Government at all levels to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the release stated.