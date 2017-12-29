‘RSS, VHP are anti-Hindu’

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and similar organisations with communal ideology are the real anti-Hindus, Dinesh Amin Mattu, Media Adviser to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said here on Friday.

Speaking at the Komu Souharda Vedike’s 15th anniversary programme, he said communalists never speak about the loopholes in Hindu religion. “Hinduism has survived for long because of many saints, poets, social reformers who constantly carried out reforms, addressing the caste-based discrimination. The communal groups never talk of this discrimination. They are the true anti-Hindus.”

Mr. Amin Mattu said communalism could be countered effectively by raising caste issues. “The recent elections in Gujarat has proved this. Alpesh Kumar, Jignesh Mevani and Hardik Patel raised the issues concerned to the caste groups. Those who ruled the State for over 22 years could not answer them effectively.”

He opined that the communal ideology could be defeated only through a political party with a strong ideology. “There is a lack of clarity within the Congress. When Rahul Gandhi visited temples during elections in Gujarat, many in the party found it difficult to defend. There is nothing wrong in being a religious person. We need to know the difference between a religious person and a communal person. While a religious person speaks about his religion, communal persons speak against other religions.”

Mr. Mattu stressed the need for convincing people against communal forces. “Communalism is against the Constitution, backward classes, and Dalits and also development. We need to tell the people about this.”

Writers K. Phaniraj, Shivaramaiah, Suresh Bhat Bakrabail and others were present.