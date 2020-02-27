RSS’ top body to meet in Bengaluru

BENGALURU

27 February 2020 16:52 IST

Bengaluru is set to host a three-day conclave of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) highest decision-making body from March 15. The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) will meet at the Janaseva Vidya Kendra of Channenahalli on the city’s outskirts, according to an RSS leader.

This is the seventh ABPS meeting being held in Karnataka and the 5th in the Janaseva Vidya Kendra.

The bigwigs of the RSS including its national president Mohan Bhagwat will participate in the event which is expected to see participation of about 1,400 members from different parts of the country.

Advertising

Advertising

The ABPS meets once a year to discuss the ways and means of taking the RSS work to the “unreached”. According to a Sangh functionary, the meeting would also evolve a plan for expansion and consolidation of organisational work including improving shakhas, increasing training camps, and sharing of innovative practices and experiences by representatives from different States. The conclave would also finalise the list of activities to be scheduled for the coming year.

The meet would adopt resolutions on important issues. According to the RSS functionary, swayamsewaks working in different areas and sections of society through different organisations have also been invited to the conclave for sharing their experiences and inputs on issues of national importance. Women representatives from “Rashtra Sewika Samiti” have also been invited.

The meeting would be conducted by RSS General Secretary Suresh (Bhaiyaji) Joshi in the presence of Mr. Bhagwat.