RSS to activate 15 lakh members through various social schemes

In a bid to effectively harness the potential of its members, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has conducted a national survey of nearly 15 lakh members to know their areas of interest as well as skills.

“We have conducted a survey of 15 lakh members aged above 30 years. Depending upon their area of interest, we will take up social programmes to involve them to bring about positive changes in society,” said RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar.

Briefing mediapersons in Bengaluru on Friday about the three-day conclave of the Sangh’s highest decision-making body - Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) - which is set to be held at Channenahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru from March 15, he said the ways and means of utilising the services of these members would be discussed at the conclave.

“We will draw up programmes that have a social thrust to utilise the services of our members,” he said. The idea was to use their services in their neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, sources in the RSS said that the survey had obtained information from members on aspects such as areas of their interest and specialisation; whether they wanted to involve themselves in building the organisation or take up social service;and if they wanted to take up social service, the areas where they want to engage themselves in such as education (holding tuition), health sector, slum areas etc. It had also asked them to specify if they wanted training and skill development in particular areas where they wanted to work.

The survey had asked them to specify the quantum of time they could dedicate for social work in a day/week or month.

The month-long survey that had been completed sometime in December 2019 was taken up as there was an increase in the number of members joining the RSS in the last few years, sources said, while noting that the organisation wanted to utilise their services effectively.

Referring to the three-day national conclave which would be held once a year, Mr. Arun Kumar said around 1,500 elected representatives of RSS and associated organisations would take part in the proposed event.

The conclave would not only review the implementation of plans and programmes that had been finalised in the previous year, but would also share the experiences related to their implementation by different regions. The meeting would also set the agenda for the Sangh’s work for the coming year and finalise the tour programme of its national office-bearers.

The executive committee of the Sangh would meet in Bengaluru on Saturday to decide the exact nature of the agenda and kind of resolutions to be adopted by the three-day conclave, he said.

Top leaders of the RSS including National President Mohan Bhagwat would lead the conclave.