RSS to activate 15 lakh members through social programmes

In a bid to harness the potential of its members, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has conducted a national survey of nearly 15 lakh members to know their areas of interest as well as skills.

“We have conducted the survey of members aged above 30. Depending upon their area of interest, we will take up social programmes to involve them to bring about positive changes in society,” said RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar.

Briefing mediapersons here on Friday about the three-day conclave of the sangh’s highest decision-making body, Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, which is set to be held at Channenahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru from March 15, he said the ways and means of utilising the services of these members would be discussed at the conclave.

“We will draw up programmes that have a social thrust to utilise the services of our members,” he said. The idea is to use their services in their neighbourhood, he noted.

Meanwhile, sources in the RSS said that the survey had obtained information from members on various aspects such as areas of their interest and specialisation; whether they want to involve themselves in building the organisation or take up social service. The survey had asked them to specify the quantum of time they could dedicate for social work in a day/week or month, sources said.

The month-long survey, which was completed in December 2019, was taken up as there was an increase in the number of members joining the RSS in the last few years, sources said.

Referring to the three-day national conclave which would be held once a year, Mr. Arun Kumar said around 1,500 elected representatives of the RSS and associated organisations, including women representatives, would take part in the event.

The conclave would not only review the implementation of plans and programmes finalised in the previous year, but would also share experiences related to their implementation by different regions. The meeting would also set the agenda for the sangh’s work for the coming year and finalise the tour programme of its national office-bearers, he explained.

RSS top leaders, including national president Mohan Bhagwat, would lead the conclave, he said.