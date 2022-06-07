RSS offices will get police protection: Home Minister

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said that the police will ensure protection to offices of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the State. This decision has been taken in view of a WhatsApp message threatening an attack on four offices, two each in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

Mr. Jnanendra, on Tuesday in Shivamogga, told journalists that a person based in Tamil Nadu had sent the message to someone in Uttar Pradesh. A case had been registered in this regard. The person, who sent the message, had been arrested. “We will take stern action against those who create fear by sending such messages,” the Minister said.

The Minister said that a suspected terrorist had been arrested in Bengaluru. The State police had been working in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir police. “The police are collecting information about people who helped him stay here and obtain phone and other services here,” he said.