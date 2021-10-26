RSS national executive meeting to discuss attacks on Hindus, among other issues

The three-day national executive meeting of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) scheduled to begin on Thursday at Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra near Dharwad will deliberate on attacks on the minority Hindus in Bangladesh, among other issues.

Addressing presspersons at the Vidya Kendra located at Garag in Dharwad taluk on Tuesday, RSS National Prachar Pramukh (Publicity in-charge) Sunil Ambekar said that meaningful patriotic programmes as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, promoting Swadeshi products and finalising programmes to mark the centenary year celebrations of the sangha in 2025 are also on the agenda.

Mr. Ambekar said that Sarsanghachalak (chief) Mohan Bhagwat will chair the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) this year and review the action plan. As many as 350 delegates, including sarakaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale, and various regional and national office-bearers will participate in the meeting.

He said that around 10 lakh volunteers of Seva Bharati had taken up relief work during the pandemic and further training will also be imparted to swayamsevaks on handling the crisis in the event of another wave.

Programmes for training swayamsevaks in promoting Swadeshi concept in the country and instilling love and affinity towards native language, culture and heritage will be conducted in the days to come.

As the RSS founded in 1925 will complete 100 years in 2025, special programmes will be chalked out for the next four years ahead of the centenary celebrations, he said.

No Ministers

Mr. Ambekar clarified that no Union or State Ministers will participate in the meeting as it was meant for only RSS functionaries.

Security

Meanwhile, security has been tightened around the venue as several functionaries have been provided security. It may be mentioned that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has been provided Z category security.

On Tuesday, Superintendent of Police of Dharwad P. Krishnakant visited the venue and reviewed the security arrangements.