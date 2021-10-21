RSS national executive in Dharwad from October 28

BENGALURU

21 October 2021 20:56 IST

The all-India executive committee of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will have a three-day meeting on the outskirts of Dharwad from October 28.

RSS national president Mohan Bhagwat and national general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will participate in the meeting to be held at Rashtrothana Vidya Kendra at Madhavanagar.

About 350 delegates from all over the country will participate in the meeting, according to a press release.

The meeting is said to be a follow-up action for the Akhil Bharatiya Prathinidhi Sabha (ABPS) that met in Bengaluru in March which finalised various programmes to be taken up by the organisation. The meeting in Dharwad would review the progress of these works and look into various issues such as extension of the organisation and training for the volunteers, among others, stated a press release.