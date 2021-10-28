RSS national executive begins

HUBBALLI

28 October 2021 21:56 IST

The Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak, a three-day national executive meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is being attended by over 350 delegates from across the country, began on the Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra premises at Garag near Dharwad on Thursday.

Deliberations on the first day began with the RSS Sarasanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat chairing the session. General Secretary Dattatreya Hosbale and others were present.

The meeting began by offering floral tributes to Bharat Mata and rendition of the RSS song. A two-minute silence to pay tributes to eminent personalities, including Sanskar Bharati Organising Secretary Amir Chand, Kannada writers G. Venkatasubbaiah, H.S. Doreswamy, poet Siddalingaiah, RSS volunteers, journalists, politicians Oscar Fernandes and Kalyan Singh, social activists, among others, who breathed their last during the year, was observed.

The meeting subsequently deliberated on various issues and expansion activities of the Sangh. The RSS Sarasanghachalak is scheduled to address the media on Friday.

On account of the three-day national executive, the road to Garag was all decked up. Saffron flags have been put up all along the road stretch. Security also has been tightened in view of the presence of senior RSS functionaries some of whom have been provided with security cover.