RSS meet in Bengaluru to discuss expansion plan

The annual conclave of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) highest decision-making body – Akhil Bharatiya Prathinidhi Sabha (ABPS) – scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from March 19 to 20 will focus on expansion of the organisation.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar said the other topics of focus include bringing about social transformation, rural development, water conservation, reduction of use of plastic, and climate-related issues.

He said various organisations, including NGOs, had joined hands with the RSS in raising resources for building the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The organisation was now planning to utilise their services in social work being carried out by it, he noted.

Mr. Kumar said ABPS was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19. Every year, 1,500 delegates are expected at ABPS but due to the prevailing pandemic, only 450 are attending this year. Also, ABPS 2021 would be held only for two days instead of three days, he said.

Election

The national conclave has assumed importance as election to the highest executive post of the RSS, Sarkaryavah (general secretary), is being held at the event on Saturday.

The ABPS-2021 was originally scheduled to be held in Nagpur. However, the venue was shifted to Bengaluru owing to COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the All-India executive meet of RSS that began on March 17 will conclude on March 18. Top leaders of the RSS, including national president Mohan Bhagwat, will participate in the national conclave.