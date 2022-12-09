RSS leader’s meeting with CM give rise to speculation on electoral strategy

December 09, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

A day after the landslide victory of the BJP in the Gujarat elections, senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader C.R. Mukunda called on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the latter’s residence, triggering speculation of party’s strategy on facing 2023 Assembly elections, including possibility of denying ticket to some incumbent MLAs to beat anti-incumbency factor against the government.

Suggestions made

It is said that Mr. Bommai and some of his Cabinet colleagues received suggestions from the RSS leader, who is Sah Sarkaryavah (joint general secretary) on improving the government’s image. Both leaders are believed to have discussed political and election-related issues.

A few days ago, Dattatreya Hosabale, RSS general secretary, called on Mr. Bommai and reportedly discussed political issues.

Soon after the meeting between Mr. Mukunda and Mr. Bommai, BJP MLAs and Ministers were seen at the residence of the Chief Minister. Ministers V. Somanna, Shivaram Hebbar, MLAs Raghupathi Bhat, Balachandra Jarkiholi, and others are said to have met Mr. Bommai and held talks.

With more than 40 legislators being denied ticket in the just-concluded elections in Gujarat, it is speculated that the BJP might deny ticket to several incumbent MLAs to beat anti-incumbency.

Broad hints

The possibility of replacing some MLAs with fresh faces was not ruled out by party veteran B.S. Yediyurappa. Lahar Singh Siroya, Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, too hinted in his recent tweet that “what has happened in Gujarat should serve as a model in Karnataka too.”