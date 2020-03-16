RSS lauds Ram Mandir verdict, decision on Article 370 and CAA

The recent Rashtriya Sawayamsevak Sangh (RSS) meet in the city has passed three resolutions – complementing Supreme Court for Ram Janmabhoomi verdict and union government for decisions on Article 370 and Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

“The annual RSS meet was cut short due to Covid-19 scare. However, Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM), a top policy making body of RSS, met and passed these resolutions,” said Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, General Secretary, RSS.

RSS in its resolution congratulated Union Government for legislating CAA, 2019, and says: “It is the moral and constitutional obligation of Bharatiya society and government of Bharat to protect the interests of persecuted minorities [from the three Islamic countries].” Arguing and said the Act doesn't affect any “citizen of Bharat.” It accused “the Jehadi-Left combine”, with the support of selfish political parties, of being involved in communal politics, and some “foreign forces” of “making nefarious efforts to spread violence and anarchy.”

Mr. Joshi speaking to press persons said that the union government must hold talks with all political parties to clear doubts and fears about CAA. “Unfortunately a national issue has become political. Certain political parties are creating confusion but we appeal to them to support the Law in the interest of the nation,” The Prime Minister and Home Minister have repeatedly invited people for talks but the response has not been positive,” he said adding it was the duty of the union government to talk to political parties and create awareness.

RSS resolution welcomed dilution of Article 370 and said, “recent decision and their implementation would nullify constitutional and political anamolies” and argues “reorganisation of the state has opened up new vistas”. The resolution said: “The process of secured and dignified rehabilitation of the displaced Hindu community from the Kashmir valley should be initiated at the earliest.” It had a word of advice for the union government as well. “The ABKM calls upon the Government to clear all apprehensions among the citizens of the area and fulfill their aspirations through effective and just governance and economic development.”

Another RSS resolution terms the apex court order on Ram Janmabhoomi “highly balanced verdict” and says it was a “matter of joy that no section society has taken the verdict as a sign of its victory or defeat instead, accepted it as victory of the nation, constitution and justice.” The resolution also lauds the union government for “winning the trust of all sections with patience and fortitude”. It also welcomes the decision to make the “Sri Ram Janmabhumi Teerth Kshetra” as a society driven trust with government only as a facilitator.