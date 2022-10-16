RSS-backed BJP government misused Central agencies, has no respect for democracy: Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was at the Congress office in Bengaluru to seek votes for the AICC presidential elections scheduled for October 17. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who is contesting the election for the AICC president's post, on Sunday said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh backed BJP government at the Centre is not functioning as per the Constitution and alleged that it misused the investigating agencies and destabilised the Congress-ruled governments in states.

Mr. Kharge, who was at the party office here to seek votes on elections scheduled on October 17, alleged that the Narendra Modi government has no respect for democracy and it destabilised the Congress-ruled governments in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra and Manipur. A strong opposition was needed to fight the BJP government in the country for strengthening the democracy, he claimed.

AICC prez polls, a ‘friendly fight’

Speaking at a press conference, the veteran Congress leader alleged that the BJP has been dividing the society on religious lines and ignoring real issues such as inflation, unemployment, sliding of rupee against dollar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kharge refused to react to some of the remarks made by his opponent in the elections and MP Shashi Tharoor, and said his main intention to contest the elections was to strengthen the party organisation. He termed the elections as a “friendly fight”, and recalled the contributions of AICC president Sonia Gandhi to the party and the country for the last 20 years. “This is an in-house election and I will seek suggestions from him (Tharoor),” Mr. Kharge said.

Emphasis on collective leadership

On Mr. Tharoor's allegations of a ‘lack of a level-playing field’ with party delegates turning up in large numbers for his contender Mr Kharge’s campaign while his visits to various party units are evoking a cold response, Mr. Kharge said his election managers have been contacting delegates and seeking votes.

He said collective leadership was essential for strengthening the party's organisation at all levels. Mr. Kharge refused to comment on some of the BJP leaders' demand for removal of reservation given to Muslims in Karnataka.

A total of 494 office-bearers of the party in Karnataka are eligible to exercise their votes in the elections to the post of the AICC president on October 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.