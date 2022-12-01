RSS and Sangh Parivar do not want caste system removed, says Siddaramaiah

December 01, 2022 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday claimed that the RSS and Sangh Parivar were not in favour of the caste system to be removed from the society.

Speaking at the 535th Kanaka Jayanthi celebrations organised at Kalamandira in Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the RSS and the Sangh Parivar do not want any changes in the caste system as it would deny them an opportunity to oppress and exploit the people. “It will not be possible for them to oppress and exploit the people if there is no inequality in the society,” he said.

He said social reformers had tried to remove the inequalities in society by establish a casteless system, but the changes were only temporary, he rued, while adding that the caste system had made a comeback despite their efforts to the contrary.

He sought to pay tributes to social reformers like Kanakadasa, Basavanna, Gautam Buddha, B.R. Ambedkar, and Mahatma Gandhi for raising their voice against the inequalities in the society. “They strove for a casteless society,” he said, before blaming certain “vested interests” like the RSS, which opposed the changes.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also questioned the claims of the RSS to be patriotic. Even though the RSS was founded in 1925, the Congress leader sought to know how many people from the RSS had sacrificed their lives in the freedom movement. “Is there anybody (from the RSS) who sacrificed their lives in the freedom movement,” he asked.

During the course of his address, Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled that members of the Kuruba community were shying away from identifying themselves to be from the caste. He said he and former Minister A.H. Vishwanath during their student days had together started the Kalidasa Vidyarthi Balaga in 1971-72 by mobilising students belonging to the caste across colleges in Mysuru together.

Their efforts bore fruit when they were able to inaugurate the Kalidasa Vidyarthi Balaga at the Kuruba Hostel in Mysuru. Later, the students began to boldly identify themselves that they belonged to the Kuruba community.

Earlier, Mr. Siddaramaiah, who was also presented with a sword by the Karnataka Pradesh Kuruba Sangha, cut a cake that incidentally addressed him as the “future Chief Minister of Karnataka” to mark his 75th birthday.