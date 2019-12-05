Karnataka

RS bypolls: Ramamurthy elected unopposed

Former IPS officer and educationalist K.C. Ramamurthy of the BJP has been unanimously re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from the State Legislative Assembly constituency. The Congress and the JD(S) did not field candidates owing to shortage of numbers in the Assembly.

Mr. Ramamurthy was elected to the Rajya Sabha on Congress ticket in July 2016 and his term was to end on June 30, 2022. However, he quit the Congress in October and joined the BJP. Following the resignation, he contested elections once again and was declared elected on Thursday.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa congratulated Mr. Ramamurthy and said his election had increased the BJP’s strength in the Rajya Sabha.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 10:48:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/rs-polls-ramamurthy-elected-unopposed/article30197037.ece

