RS polls: Nomination of all four candidates valid

Nomination papers filed by four candidates of three major political parties to four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka were found valid during the scrutiny held on Wednesday.

Nomination papers of Eranna Kadadi, Ashok Gasthi (both BJP), former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda (JD-S), and Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress) were found valid, said M.K. Vishalakshi, returning officer, who is also the State Legislative Assembly secretary.

With this, all four candidates were elected unopposed to the Upper House of parliament.

A formal announcement of the unanimous election of four candidates would be made on Friday, sources in the State Secretariat said.