Karnataka

RS polls: Nomination of all four candidates valid

Nomination papers filed by four candidates of three major political parties to four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka were found valid during the scrutiny held on Wednesday.

Nomination papers of Eranna Kadadi, Ashok Gasthi (both BJP), former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda (JD-S), and Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress) were found valid, said M.K. Vishalakshi, returning officer, who is also the State Legislative Assembly secretary.

With this, all four candidates were elected unopposed to the Upper House of parliament.

A formal announcement of the unanimous election of four candidates would be made on Friday, sources in the State Secretariat said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 9:16:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/rs-polls-nomination-of-all-four-candidates-valid/article31797747.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY