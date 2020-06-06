Karnataka

RS polls: Mallikarjun Kharge to file nomination papers on Monday

Veteran Congress leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge will file his nomination papers for the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha on Monday. Elections to four Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 19.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president-designate D.K. Shivakumar told presspesons that no supporters and party workers should come to Bengaluru on the day Mr. Kharge files his papers. The last day for filing nomination is June 9 and the deadline for withdrawal is June 12. Mr. Shivakumar said he would take charge of party affairs officially at an event on June 14 and preparations have been made for it.

Meanwhile, Legislative Assembly Secretary M.K. Vishalakshi said that in view of COVID-19, only five leaders, including the contesting candidate, would be allowed in at the time of filing of nomination papers. She said mediapersons and cameramen would not be allowed inside. Social distancing and other norms should be followed during the filing of nomination papers and the conduct of elections, she said. However, mediapersons can speak to the contesting candidates on the corridors of the State Secretariat.

She had written to the Health and Family Welfare Department to deploy a doctor and other personnel for conducting thermal testing of all the people entering the Secretariat during the filing of nomination papers. The Secretary said she had not received any nomination till Saturday.

