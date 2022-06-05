RS polls: Guessing game continues for the fourth seat

Multiple strategies and calculations are being discussed as part of efforts being made by parties to register victory

Multiple strategies and calculations are being discussed as part of efforts being made by parties to register victory

With the brain-racking calculations over the numbers involved for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka, the race seems to have become intense and interesting as multiple strategies and calculations, including a possible cross-voting, are being discussed as part of efforts being made by parties to register victory.

While hectic parleys were seen in the BJP on Sunday, the Janata Dal (Secular) is learnt to be involved in back-channel talks with Congress leaders to see whether any last-minute understanding can be arrived at. Any understanding between the two parties could upset the BJP’s calculations for the third seat. Dissidence in all the parties is being kept a close watch by others for possible cross-voting.

Lahar Singh Siroya (BJP), Mansoor Ali Khan (Congress) and Kupendra Reddy (JD-S) are in the fray for the fourth seat while the BJP and the Congress are set to win two seats and one seat, respectively, in the elections being held on June 10. Whoever receives the highest number of the remaining votes (after the first three seats) will be declared the winner for the fourth seat.

BJP sources said that party general secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh met several leaders of the party on Sunday to strategise victory of all the three candidates in the fray. Among those discussed was a possible understanding between the JD(S) and the Congress. “Allocation of votes for our candidates depends on the kind of understanding that the Congress and the JD(S) arrive at. We have also kept our options open,” BJP sources said, exuding confidence of winning three out of the four seats.

The JD(S) on its part is learnt to have suggested to the Congress to transfer its second preferential votes to its candidate, Mr. Reddy, since it is an uphill task for the Congress’ second candidate to win. “The suggestion has come after the Congress central leadership conveyed that the party will not be able to withdraw its second candidate since it would send a wrong signal to the Muslim community,” said sources aware of the developments.

JD(S) sources said that they were confident of retaining the flock together, and that whatever perceived dissidence had been tightened. “We are working towards securing about 38 votes, including 32 of our own,” sources said, ruling out the possibilities of party leaders speaking to the Congress leadership again.

While the Congress central leadership is learnt to have allowed the State unit to decide on the possible understanding with the JD(S), the regional party is unwilling to speak to either Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah or KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar owing to local political pressures and a history of soured relationship.

Meanwhile, sources in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee ruled out any understanding with the JD(S) at the moment. “I do not know what others are doing. We are dependent on those casting conscience vote and based on secular credentials. It was a unanimous decision taken by all leaders locally. We are protecting our honour,” Mr. Shivakumar said.