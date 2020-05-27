RS polls: G.T. Deve Gowda backs H.D. Deve Gowda’s candidature

Even though he is nursing a grouse against the JD(S) leadership, the former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda on Wednesday backed the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s candidature for the Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka.

Speculation is rife that Mr. H.D. Deve Gowda, who gave up the Hassan Lok Sabha seat for his grandson Prajwal Revanna to unsuccessfully contest from Tumakuru in 2019, will contest the Rajya Sabha election.

Mr. G.T. Deve Gowda told reporters in Mysuru that he would be casting his first preferential vote to the JD(S) patriarch if he contests the Rajya Sabha polls.

Four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, including one represented by JD(S) member Kupendra Reddy, are scheduled to be vacated by June.