RS polls: Failed negotiations

Despite efforts from the Janata Dal (Secular) and central Congress leadership, a possible agreement over the election to the fourth Rajya Sabha seat from the State failed, resulting in the BJP candidate winning the seat.

JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda is learnt to have spoken to AICC president Sonia Gandhi seeking her support soon after the elections were announced, and even a last-minute intervention by CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury on Thursday also failed to cut the ice between the two parties. Over the last week, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was also in touch with Congress general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, but the talks did not progress well. Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge is also learnt to have intervened in the issue.

Sources in the regional party blamed Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah for “scuttling” the chances of secular parties winning the fourth seat by first fielding a Muslim candidate and then turning the tables on the JD(S) by asking support for the Congress candidate to prove secular credentials, citing that they had in the past supported JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda. Mr. Siddaramaiah even wrote a letter seeking “conscience vote” from JD(S) workers. “Mr. Siddaramaiah has used the weak central leadership in his favour,” JD(S) sources said.