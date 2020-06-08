RS polls: Deve Gowda to file nomination papers on Tuesday

Bengaluru

08 June 2020 15:22 IST

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda will be filing his nomination papers on Tuesday to contest the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for June 19.

Clearing the air on the suspense over Mr. Gowda contesting the election, which prevailed for nearly a fortnight now, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday took to Twitter to announce Mr. Gowda’s candidature. Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the party supremo would be filing his nomination papers on Tuesday. He also thanked Mr. Gowda for having agreed to become the consensus candidate after coming under pressure from party legislators and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Till Saturday, Mr. Kumaraswamy had maintained that his party had not finalised any candidate, and that Mr .Gowda had not shown interest to contest.

Advertising

Advertising

Though Janata Dal (Secular) with 34 members in the Legislative Assembly does not have the required number of 45 votes to get its candidate elected, the Congress will transfer its additional votes. The Congress with 68 members has enough numbers to get its candidate, former party leader in the Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge, elected. Four candidates retiring on June 25 includes JD(S) member Kupendra Reddy.

With the BJP announcing its two candidates for two seats that it can win, the former Prime Minister along with three others is expected to be elected unopposed. This will be the second entry to Rajya Sabha for the octogenarian leader, who was earlier elected to the Upper House when he became the Prime Minister in 1996.