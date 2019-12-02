RS poll: Ramamurthy is the lone candidate

At the end of the schedule to file the nomination for one Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka, the Opposition parties did not file a candidate, leaving only the BJP candidate K.C. Ramamurthy in the fray.
While it is mandatory for 10 persons to propose a candidate, sources said that only Mr. Ramamurthy had been proposed by 10 persons and two Independent candidates in the fray did not file their papers with signatures of proposers.
The nomination papers will be scrutinised on Tuesday.
