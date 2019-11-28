Karnataka

RS bypoll: Ramamurthy is BJP candidate

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s central election committee has cleared the name of the former Congress leader K.C. Ramamurthy to contest as party candidate in byelection to the Rajya Sabha.

Mr. Ramamurthy, a former IPS officer, had resigned as a Rajya Sabha member, which he had won on the Congress ticket, and joined the BJP recently. His name was cleared by the central election committee hours after he held consultations with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The bypolls to the Rajya Sabha is scheduled for December 12.

