RS bypoll: Ramamurthy files papers

BJP leader K.C. Ramamurthy filed his nomination papers for the byelection to the Rajya Sabha, at the Vidhana Soudha on Friday.

He was accompanied by Union Chemical and Fertilizers Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol, Revenue Minister R. Ashok, State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, and MPs Shobha Karandlaje and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Mr. Ramamurthy resigned from the Congress last month.

Byelections to two Rajya Sabha seats will be held on December 12.

