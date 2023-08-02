Rs. 250 crore sought from Centre for underground drainage works in Mandya

August 02, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister in charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Wednesday met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri and sought release of ₹250 crore towards carrying out underground drainage (UGD) works in Mandya city.

Submitting a memorandum to the Union Minister, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy, who is Minister for Agriculture, said during his meeting that there are possibilities of water contamination if the UGD works were not taken up on priority and therefore, urged Mr. Puri to release the funds at the earliest.

He said 24x7 drinking water supply has been implemented in 12 out of 35 wards in Mandya city in the first phase of Atal Mission. A sum of ₹114.8 crore was released for the works and it was used in carrying out the project in 12 wards. The remaining wards were in need of ₹100 crore for completing the work.

The Minister said Mandya is an important city located between Mysuru and Bengaluru and the city was in need of infrastructure development with facilities to the people.