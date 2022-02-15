Rs. 19,000 crore collected from mining companies

Mines and Geology Minister Halapppa B. Achar on Tuesday said the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee to oversee development of districts affected by mining has so far collected ₹19,000 crore from those involved in mining for restoration of the districts.

The Minister said the Government is trying to get the Supreme Court to release the money to take up comprehensive development of Ballari, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru districts. Earlier, JD(S) member K.A. Thippeswamy had asked the Government the fate of the ₹24,994 crore comprehensive development plan that had been prepared in 2018 for these districts.

Mr. Achar said: “We have made multiple efforts with Supreme Court so far. The Government will continue with its efforts to implement the plan at the earliest.”