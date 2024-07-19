RRU campus in Shivamogga offers new courses

Rashtirya Raksha University campus in Shivamogga, set up a year ago, is expecting admission of at least 200 students for the current academic year as it has introduced new UG and PG courses.

Ramanand Garge, campus director, said in a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, said that the campus was offering four-year degree courses in Securing Management, Defence and Strategic Studies. The master programmes would be in Criminology, Defence and Strategic Studies and Clinical Psychology. Besides that, the campus would be offering PG diploma in police science and management.

The campus that was set up in May 2023 had only 15 admissions in its first year. The students undergo physical training in addition to theory classes and an internship programme during the course. The campus had sufficient teaching staff and support staff. “RRU has been set up through an act of parliament, and the university, with its headquarters in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, is an Institute of national importance working under the Home Ministry,” he said.

The faculty has been conducting training programmes for the police on new criminal laws. So far, the faculty has trained over 5,000 officers in Karnataka and neighbouring States, the director said.

Admission to the university would be through a centralised entrance test. For more details, call 08182-288650/51 or 90368 99360.