RRU campus in Shivamogga offers diploma, degree courses

May 30, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Central University located at Gujarat has its campus at Ragigudda in Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Shivamogga campus of Rashtriya Rakish University (RRU) is offering courses in policing and security. At present, the university campus located at Ragigudda in Shivamogga is offering a Diploma in Police Science, a Bachelor of Arts in Security Management, and a Post-Graduation Diploma in Police Science and Management, besides certificate courses.

Dr. Divyashree, Assistant Professor in Criminology, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Tuesday, appealing to the students interested to apply before June 15. “This is the first Central University in Shivamogga. The degree and diploma courses offered by the university carry weight in the police and security fields. In Gujarat, where the university is located, students get preference in State government recruitment. Almost all students have got placements,” she said.

The university, she said, started in Gujarat in 2010, was the only institute with a focus on policing and security issues. So far, it has opened campuses in Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Pondicherry and Shivamogga. “This centre in Shivamogga offers education in both Kannada and English to local students. For those interested in taking up jobs in policing, the courses will help,” she said.

The graduates and diploma holders could secure jobs in the corporate and private sectors as well, she added. Those interested in taking up the courses at the university can contact — 7968126800 or 6357244801 or visit www.rru.ac.in.

