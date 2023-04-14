RRI scientists unravel mystery behind absence of dust in distant galaxy GN-z11

April 14, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

Scientists of the Raman Research Institute (RRI), in a study, have found the GN-z11 galaxy to have a complete absence of dust particles from its surroundings for an interim time period despite possessing a very high star formation rate.

GN-z11 is identified as one of the distant and early galaxies, which was first discovered in 2015 by the Hubble Space Telescope.

Why no dust

Astronomers intrigued by the absence of dust in GN-z11 have tried to unravel the mystery behind it, and RRI scientists have inferred the possible physical characteristics of the violent dynamical events that could have resulted in the destruction and evacuation of dust out of the galaxy on a relatively short time, making it transparent.

“It is simply mind-boggling to think when and how GN-z11 gathered so much gas, which ultimately collapsed to form massive stars and remained dust-free. And all this, while the galaxy came into existence when our Universe was very young, that is, around 420 million years,” said lead author of the paper Prof. Biman Nath, senior RRI faculty.

Some of the possible reasons to explain this temporary disappearance of dust clouds, the study states, are — the suppression of dust by reverse shocks from a supernovae explosion, destruction of dust by supernovae-triggered shocks, evacuation of dust by gaseous outflow driven by other stellar activity. Likewise, the re-emergence of the dust veil could be linked with the massive gravitation force possessed by GN-z11.

Collaborative study

Prof. Nath, along with his Russian collaborators Evgenii O Vasiliev, Sergey A. Drozdov, and Yuri A. Shchekinov from the Lebedev Physical Institute, used observations of the past five years obtained from the Keck telescopes located at Mauna Kea in the Hawaiian Islands.

In the present study, titled ‘Dust-free starburst galaxies at redshift z>10’, published recently in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, the researchers developed specialised computer simulations to understand anomalous galactic behaviour displayed by GN-z11 to prove a new possibility that galaxies with high redshift could remain dust-free.