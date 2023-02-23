ADVERTISEMENT

RRI Open Day on February 28

February 23, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Raman Research Institute (RRI) will celebrate National Science Day on February 28. With the objective of promoting scientific temper among schoolchildren and the public, RRI will hoist an Open Day and arrange live science demonstrations, documentary film, and visits to the Raman Museum and Archival Gallery.

Students from various government and private schools in Bengaluru and nearby areas are invited to attend. Apart from this, the institute is open to visitors. This year, over 800 students have confirmed participation. The occasion will also mark the inauguration of the RRI Archival Gallery. Both the RRI Museum and Archival Gallery will remain open on the day.

