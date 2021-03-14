RRBs to participate in bank strike

Strike on March 15, 16

With United Forum of RRB Unions (UFRRBU), an umbrella organisation of eight apex level unions of Regional Rural Banks, calling for a strike on March 15 and 16, the banking services of RRB are likely to be affected on the said dates.

The strike call has been given to oppose the move to privatise public sector banks and demand complete implementation of the 11th bipartite settlement and eighth joint note of the officers’ wage revision in RRBs.

In a press release issued on Saturday, General Secretary of All India Grameen Bank Employees’ Association G.G. Gandhi said that the UFRRBU had asked members to participate in the strike as the government policy of privatisation of public sector banks was detrimental to interests of the common people.

He said in the release that the terms of award of National Industrial Tribunal had been upheld by the Supreme Court and RRB staff were entitled to get complete bipartite wage revision settlement. Although the 11th bipartite settlement was finalised in November, 2020, even after lapse of four months, it had not been implemented, he said.

On March 15 and 16, the members of RRB associations will hold a dharna before all regional offices and district headquarters, he said.