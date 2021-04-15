RRBs seek implementation of 11th bipartite settlement

The Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) have urged the Union government to implement the 11th bipartite settlement and eighth joint note of the officers’ wage revision in RRBs in toto.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday, General Secretary of Akhila Karnataka RRB Employees’ Federation V.K. Bannigol said that the terms of award of National Industrial Tribunal had been upheld by the Supreme Court.

He said the employees were entitled to get complete bipartite wage revision settlement.

Not implemented

Mr. Bannigol said that although the 11th bipartite settlement was finalised in November, 2020, it had not been implemented till date even after four months of the settlement.

He pointed out that although the Centre had issued a circular on wage revision on April 1, it was on directions of the Supreme Court.

Wage arrears

The federation had urged the Centre to disburse 41 month wage arrears in one instalment along with other allowances to the staff on a par with nationalised and commercial banks, he said.