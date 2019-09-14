RRB to be shifted to Hubballi soon

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi has said that the office of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), presently in Bengaluru, would be shifted to Hubballi soon.

Participating in the flagging off ceremony of the new biweekly special train between Hubballi and Chennai here on Saturday, Mr. Angadi said the shifting of the RRB to Hubballi was aimed at developing the entire State. He called upon the youths to make good use of the opportunities through the RRB and urged them to attend the RRB examinations in other States.

He said he had instructed officials to revive the services of the Golden Chariot and the Palace on Wheels by Dasara.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Angadi said another coaching terminal was being constructed at Kotegangur in Shivamogga district.

He said that Railway Ministry was keen on naming Hubballi railway station after the Siddharoodh Swami. “Once the requisite proposal from the State government reaches us, we will approve it,” he said.