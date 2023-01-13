HamberMenu
RPF rescues 11 minor girls from Jharkhand

January 13, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Tuesday unearthed a human trafficking racket and rescued 11 minor girls who were being brought to city from Jharkhand.

The victims, aged between 14 and 15, along with a minor boy aged 17, were brought to city for labour work and escorted by two men, were waiting outside the KSR railway station when ASI V. Bhagyalakshmi and Constable Navya K.L., who were on rounds, noticed the children and questioned the accused.

Since the duo did not give a satisfactory reply, the girls were rescued and handed over to child line, while the two men escorting the children were handed over to the railway police for further investigation.

The police said that the rescued children are being counselled by members of Child Welfare Committee and based on the outcome, necessary action will be taken.

