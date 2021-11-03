RPF rescued 79 children from trafficking in Oct.

They have been handed over to NGOs

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the South Western Railway has earned plaudits for a series of intervention including rescuing 79 children from being trafficked in the month of October alone.

The RPF had launched Operation Nanhe Farishte to detect and prevent the trafficking of children and women passengers and 79 children including 62 boys and 17 girls were rescued during the month.

They have been handed over to various NGOs and to the police or reunited with their parents.

Recruitment scam

The SWR authorities said apart from rescuing children and girls, the RPF also bust a major recruitment racket by nabbing two persons who were behind the scam.

The duo would lure youngsters and job aspirants and promise them lucrative jobs in the railways and nearly 400 candidates had been duped to the tune of ₹22 crore by the duo.

The RPF team not only confiscated 221 blank signed cheques from the duo but also seized ₹4.15 lakh in cash and original documents of the candidates, about 100 fake railway appointment orders and nearly 70 fake name plates of TTEs.

Touts held

Special drives conducted during the month also led to arrest of 6 touts from whom used tickets valued at ₹1.18 lakh, was seized, according to the SWR authorities.

As many as 2,711 persons were arrested in the zone in October under various sections of Railway Act and ₹4,35,670 was realised by way of fine.

Luggage restored

The RPF has also helped restore the lost luggage or baggage of passengers on 29 occasions during October including gold and silver ornaments and other personal belongings.