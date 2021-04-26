RPF personnel save man’s life

26 April 2021 00:36 IST

His leg got caught between the platform and moving train

Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved the life of a 39-year-old passenger whose leg got caught in the gap between the platform and a moving train when he slipped while deboarding. He was trying to get down from the moving train at Yelahanka station on Saturday around 6.30 a.m.

RPF personnel Madhav Singh and jis colleague Ashish Kumar were on rounds on platform number 3 when they saw the passenger, identified as M. Gurjeeth Singh, struggling to extricate his leg that was getting crushed.

“Mr. Gurjeeth hails from Barnala district in Punjab and had come to the city to meet his friends. He realised that he had to get down at Yelahanka only when the train started to pull away from the platform. While trying to deboard, he slipped and his right foot got crushed,” said an official.

The two RPF personnel pulled him to safety in the nick of time. They provided first aid to the injured passenger to stem the bleeding. He was taken to Yelahanka General Hospital, where he was treated for severe blood loss and later shifted to Victoria Hospital.

Debasmita Chattopadhyaya Banerjee, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, South Western Railway, commended the personnel for their quick and timely action.