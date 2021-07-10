RPF personnel rescues 15-year-old runaway girl

The all-women Shakti team of the Bengaluru Railway Protection Force rescued a 15-year-old runaway girl who had reportedly fallen victim to human traffickers on Friday.

She was on the KSR Bengaluru-Danapur Sanghmitra Special Express from Krishnarajapuram to Bangarapet section when the personnel on duty spotted her.

She told the RPF personnel that she hailed from Bihar, but had run away from home due to repeated sexual harassment by her father.

“She seemed scared and requested help,” said a senior officer. She claimed her mother had been aware of the situation, but would not intervene. “The girl said her parents had fixed her marriage against her will, and hence, she chose to run away from home last year,” said the senior officer.

In her statement, she said she managed to reach the city last year, but was drugged by an unknown person who kept her in a windowless cell for about a month. She was being taken to an undisclosed location when she was found, said the officer quoting the girl’s statement. The RPF personnel searched for the person accompanying her but in vain.

The girl is in the care of a children’s home run by an NGO, and investigations are on.