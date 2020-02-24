RPF personnel in SWR given body cameras

South Western Railway (SWR) has beefed up security at Hubbali by providing Body Worn Cameras System (BWCS) for Railway Security Force (RPF) personnels. This is in addition to the existing CCTVs and Video Surveillance System (VSS). This will help the RPF fight crimes at stations such as chain-snatching and eve-teasing that are not generally captured by CCTVs and VSS. The measures will be extended to other stations in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

The SWR Hubballi Division has procured 30 BWCS devices comprising a camera, rechargeable battery and recording unit each costing ₹7,200. RPF personnel of both Bengaluru and Mysuru Divisions will be provided with the facilities.

According to a release by the SWR, “The camera can capture clear, high definition video, audio and still photographs from the perspective of the officer wearing the BWCS. The camera is 10 mega pixel, day and night recording with night vision infrared LED light, capable of taking photographs while video recording.”

The cameras are also night-vision enabled that can capture offences even in dark and remote places. “This will enhance the capabilities of security personnel during raids both in protection of railway material and passenger security,” it stated.

Apart from tracking crime and providing coverage of areas not covered by CCTVs and VSS, BWCS also keeps an eye on the security personnel and monitors the working of the RPF personnel.