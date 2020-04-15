Karnataka

RPF personnel help homeless man, stray dogs

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, based on a Facebook post, located a homeless person with six dogs and provided him with food packets. They also provided food for the dogs.

Wasim Ahmed, inspector, RPF, located the person near K.R. Market Circle, an hour after he saw the post. Taking a note of it, the Ministry of Railways’ Twitter handle posted a photo of the inspector giving food packets to the person.

Across the city, the police, too, have been distributing food packets to the homeless and those who need help.

