RPF nab gang involved in theft of overhead electrification cable

September 15, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Mysuru division apprehended a gang involved in the theft of Overhead Electrification (OHE) copper wires worth ₹2 lakh from the railway tracks near Sagar railway station of Mysuru Division.

A special team of the RPF led by crime inspector M. Nishadh zeroed in on the gang and following their arrests, recovered the stolen wires on September 13.

The accused were identified as Nurulla, Manju, and Harisha, who are all from Kumsi. The RPF team also seized critical evidence including a four-wheeler, a two-wheeler, cutters, and a ladder trolley used in the commission of the theft.

Following the leads provided by the apprehended suspects, the team extended their investigation and arrested the receivers of the stolen materials, according to the authorities.

This resulted in the recovery of 200 k.g. of copper wire valued at ₹2 lakhs from the shops of Narayana, owner of Aiswyarya Steels, and Gnaneshwara, owner of Swasthik Steels in Shivamogga on September 14, according to the railway authorities.

This breakthrough comes in response to the theft of approximately 260 meters of OHE copper wire which occurred on the night of September 6/7, 2023, near Ananthapura Railway Station in Shivamoga.

Ms. Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Mysuru and Mr. J.K Sharma, Divisional Security Commissioner for Huballi and Mysuru, oversaw the progress of the investigation. The DRM, while expressing her appreciation for the team’s work, stressed the importance of preventing such thefts to ensure the timely completion of the high-profile railway electrification project between Shivamogga and Talguppa.

The accused were produced before JMFC of railway court at Sagar and it remanded the accused and buyers in Judicial Custody for 14 days. The RPF has also made a special request for the custody of the A1 in the case to investigate the involvement of any of contractual and railway electrification staff, the authorities added.

