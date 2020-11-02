RPF firing practice at Dodda Byadarahalli

MYSURU

02 November 2020 23:10 IST

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of South Western Railway’s Mysuru Division will be conducting its annual range classification target practice at Dodda Byadarahalli firing range in Mandya district from November 4 to 6.

A press statement said the target practice will start from 5 a.m. on all three days. The residents of neighbouring villages are requested to avoid movement of people and livestock in and around Dodda Byadarahalli firing range to avoid any untoward incidents on the days of target practice, said a press statement from Priya Shetty, Divisional Commercial Manager, Mysuru Division, South Western Railways.

Advertising

Advertising