R.P. Sharma, retired IPS officer, dead

04 February 2021 00:16 IST

Former Director-General of Police R.P. Sharma, 60, passed away on Wednesday evening at a private hospital in the city. The IPS officer, who had retired recently, will be cremated on Thursday.

Mr. Sharma, whose last posting was as chairman of Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, had sustained bullet injuries at his residence in Kothanur last September when his service weapon misfired while he was cleaning it. Sources said the officer had confined himself to his home after the incident and subsequent retirement.

A couple of years ago, he had invited the ire of the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah when he criticised the ruling party for “political interference” into police duties. He had also served as Registrar of Bangalore University.

