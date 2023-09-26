Rozgar Mela inaugurated

September 26, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The 9th Rozgar Mela organised by the Department of Posts in association with other departments and ministries was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje here on Tuesday.

The newly appointed candidates selected in various departments received their appointment letter from the Minister and the event was held across 45 locations across India, including at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing in Mysuru.

The authorities said the new recruits selected from different parts of the country will be joining the respective departments and ministries depending on their place of posting and the event was an attempt to bring together the employers and the job seekers at one place.

Along with the Department of Posts, the other departments involved included the Food Corporation of India, GST, State Bank of India, Karnataka Gramina Bank, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare etc.

At the national-level Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed appointment letters to the newly inducted recruits via video conferencing and about 51,000 youth received their appointment letters. ‘’The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfillment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation and the Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development’’, said a release.

The newly inducted appointees will also train themselves through online module Karmayogi Prarambh, where more than 680 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘’anywhere any device’’ learning format, the release added.