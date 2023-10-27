ADVERTISEMENT

Rozgar mela at AIISH: PM to hand over appointment letters through video conferencing today

October 27, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru Division of the South Western Railway will conduct a Rozgar Mela at All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) on Saturday in which appointment letters will be issued to candidates selected for various departments and ministries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the mela through video conferencing and is being held at 37 locations across the country including Mysuru.

A release said Mr. Modi will distribute appointment letters to the new candidates from various departments through video conferencing in the 10th edition of the Rozgar Mela to be held at the Knowledge Park auditorium of AIISH at 11.30 a.m.

A. Narayanaswamy, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, will be the chief guest at Mysuru and new candidates from Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Education, Department of Posts, Financial Services and Ministry of Home Affairs will be handed over offer letters, the release said.

‘’This initiative aims to empower individuals with employment opportunities and contribute to the overall progress of the society,” the release added.

CONNECT WITH US