Rozgar Mela: Appointees elated 

October 28, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - MYSURU

For the fresh recruits most of whom were holding their first job with the government, it was celebration time on receiving their letter of appointment at the Rozgar Mela held here on Saturday.

Ananya Kashyap of Mysuru is a post graduate with MSc in Mathematics from the University of Mysore. She has been selected as a Probationary Officer in the Canara Bank and said she was happy to be part of the Rozgar Mela.

‘’I received the communique a few days ago and this was my dream job and was very happy to have received the appointment letter from the minister himself’’, said Ms. Ananya who will leave for Delhi for training in November.

Out of 185 recruits who received appointment letters in Mysuru, railways itself had roped in 84 personnel and they were naturally elated. A majority of them were from different States and having been selected through an all-India recruitment process, they were prepared for deployment anywhere in the country.

National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) Surathkal recruited as many as 59 staff on the occasion. Dr. Rashmi Uchil, associate professor at NITK said it was a wonderful opportunity to be part of the Rozgar mela and it motivates and encourages to work harder.

Though not all recruits by NITK are freshers, it was clarified by the authorities that there was no time-bound promotion for the staff and they have to go through the gruelling selection tests to be considered for the higher post and hence the Ministry had said that it was for all practical purpose a ‘’fresh’’ appointment.