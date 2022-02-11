Rowdy-sheets against many people closed

Hassan

11 February 2022 23:24 IST

Shivamogga district police have closed rowdy-sheets of 1,423 people in the last eight months. This has come as a surprise to the rowdy-sheeters, who were informed about the development. After a long time, the police have taken the step to close the sheets of so many people in a short span of time.

The Deputy Superintendents of Police in Shivamogga, Bhadravati, Sagar and Shikaripur called a meeting of the rowdy-sheeters on February 5 and informed them that their sheets had been closed. Many were under surveillance for long years, though they had not indulged in any criminal acts.

B.M. Laxmi Prasad, Superintendent of Police, told The Hindu the rowdy list was reviewed and the sheets of 1,423 were closed. “This was just calling all of them and intimating them about the closure. They were also asked not to indulge in any crimes and to support the police wherever possible”, he said. This exercise, the SP, would help the police focus on the actual active rowdies. “Now we have about 1,350 people still on the list”, the officer said.

During the meeting, many people thanked the senior officers. One person said he was relieved now as whenever the police visited his house enquiring about his routine, he felt bad and depressed. His children had grown up and were pursuing higher education and he had been leading a decent life, he said.

The police open rowdy- sheets in the name of people who indulge in repeated crimes. Following the recommendation from the sub-inspectors of stations concerned, DySPs issue orders to open rowdy sheets. Once it is opened against a person, the local police keep a tab on his movements. Whenever untoward incidents are reported in the locality, he would be questioned and he could be asked to appear before the magistrate.