Rowdy sheeter’s murder: Special teams constituted to trace killers

May 19, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The City police has constituted special teams to trace the culprits responsible for the gruesome murder of a rowdy sheeter in Vontikoppal in Mysuru on Thursday evening.

Multiple teams including City Crime Branch (CCB) personnel are part of the exercise to trace the assailants, said a senior police official involved in the operation. “We are making progress”, said an official refusing to divulge the details.

The daylight murder of 45-year-old Chandru by a gang of motorcycle-borne assailants when he was sitting and chatting in a tailor’s shop close to his house in the vicinity of Kalidasa Road around 5 p.m. on Thursday sent shock waves across the City.

The assailants attacked Chandru with a blunt object that resembled a machete, causing severe head injuries. He died on the way to the hospital. His body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem at the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC & RI) mortuary.

Police said Chandru was in jail in connection with the 2008 double murder case in Hunsur and the 2016 murder of Devu in Jayalakshmipuram police station limits. He was subsequently acquitted and released from jail.

He was involved in small-time finance and assisting his wife in running a road-side fast food outlet. But, there were no complaints against him in recent times, police added.

He was one of the rowdy sheeters rounded up by the City Police recently for a warning by the police officials against involving themselves in any anti-social or criminal activity.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh B. told reporters that police had clues about the culprits and expressed confidence of nabbing them soon.

Mr. Ramesh said the police had built up sustained pressure on the rowdy sheeters during the last six months and had even carried out four early morning raids during which their houses were searched for weapons.

He said a total of 110 rowdy sheeters in Mysuru City had been “bound over” by making them execute bonds that they will not create public nuisance, while externing 20 of them. One rowdy sheeter had also been sent to jail under the Goonda Act, he added.