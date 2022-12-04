Rowdy-sheeters more keen on ULB route into mainstream politics

December 04, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been drawing flak over multiple rowdy-sheeters being seen with its leaders or even joining the party over the last two weeks. While many Ministers and office-bearers defended the association initially, saying they are “reformed”, the party has now distanced itself from them and announced at least in one case — that of ‘Silent’ Sunil — that he would not be inducted into the party. It is learnt that the party national leadership intervened in the matter.

Interestingly, even amid a political storm over the issue, the BJP has nominated one of them from Bengaluru, Manjunath, to Anekal Municipal Council. ‘Fighter’ Ravi joined the BJP at its head office recently. Party’s national general secretary C.T. Ravi said everyone on the rowdy list could not be considered a rowdy, and gave his own example. He said his name also figured in the list for “political reasons”.

A senior police officer said several more rowdy-sheeters claiming to have “turned a new leaf” are lobbying to secure the ticket for the upcoming civic polls across party lines. Many BJP leaders have said that there is nothing wrong in those “reformed” being given a chance.

A long history

Sources in the city police said rowdy-sheeters seeking political patronage, cutting across party lines, is a common phenomenon close to elections. Though the involvement of rowdy-sheeters in politics began in the late 1970s, they made their debut in electoral politics only in the late 1980s. From the former “don” M.P. Jayaraj who tried unsuccessfully to become an MLA, many have tried and some have been successful too. Some went on to become “respectable” and even Ministers. However, presently, most of them are not keen to contest the Assembly polls, but have set their eyes on civic polls, which have always seen more rowdy-sheeters in the fray.

‘Silent’ Sunil, who shared the stage with all the three Bengaluru MPs recently, is keen to contest the upcoming civic polls from a ward in Chamarajpet, sources said. The former rowdy-sheeter Jedarahalli Krishnappa and Bettanagere Shankar in Nelamangala are also keen to contest the urban local body (ULB) polls, sources said. Wilson Garden Naga was reportedly seen at Minister V. Somanna’s office earlier in the week, tough the latter has denied even knowing him.

Now Ministers

A keen interest in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is not new to the underworld. For instance, the council of 2015-20 had over 20 members with rowdy sheets against them at some point in their lives, sources said. A host of them has now moved from the Congress to the BJP with four MLAs from the Congress defecting to the ruling party in 2019. At least two Ministers in the present Cabinet were former rowdy-sheeters, made their political debut in the BBMP and later grew to become MLAs.

“Rowdy-sheeters contesting elections is only a continuation of liquor, real estate, capitation mafias directly coming to power. Rowdy-sheeters would have usually dominated a slum pocket, but rarely do they have the ability to swing votes across an Assembly segment. So they begin by contesting ULB and panchayat elections. Some of them learn the ropes of the game and then become MLAs. This has been a tried-and-tested trajectory,” said the former police officer B.K. Shivaram, who has worked in the anti-rowdy squad in the city police for a long time.