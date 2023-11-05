ADVERTISEMENT

Rowdy-sheeter who suffered injury in police firing in Chikkamagaluru undergoes surgery in Bengaluru

November 05, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The rowdy-sheeter, who suffered serious injuries in a police firing in Chikkamagaluru, has undergone surgery in a Bengaluru hospital.

M.K. Purnesh, 32, was arrested by Balehonnur Police after he was shot on October 30. Purnesh facing many charges, was absconding in an attempt to murder. The police went to Magalu that day after learning about his whereabouts.

According to the police, Balehonnur PSI Dileep Kumar shot at Purnesh as the accused attacked police constable Manjunath with a knife, in an attempt to escape.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police took him to Chikkamagaluru district hospital for treatment. As he had a serious injury warranting surgery, he was shifted to Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru and underwent surgery.

The police informed his family members about his health condition. However, nobody has responded so far. He is undergoing treatment at the hospital in Bengaluru. A team of police officers have been deputed to guard him in the hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US