Rowdy-sheeter who suffered injury in police firing in Chikkamagaluru undergoes surgery in Bengaluru

November 05, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Shivamogga

The rowdy-sheeter, who suffered serious injuries in a police firing in Chikkamagaluru, has undergone surgery in a Bengaluru hospital.

M.K. Purnesh, 32, was arrested by Balehonnur Police after he was shot on October 30. Purnesh facing many charges, was absconding in an attempt to murder. The police went to Magalu that day after learning about his whereabouts.

According to the police, Balehonnur PSI Dileep Kumar shot at Purnesh as the accused attacked police constable Manjunath with a knife, in an attempt to escape.

The police took him to Chikkamagaluru district hospital for treatment. As he had a serious injury warranting surgery, he was shifted to Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru and underwent surgery.

The police informed his family members about his health condition. However, nobody has responded so far. He is undergoing treatment at the hospital in Bengaluru. A team of police officers have been deputed to guard him in the hospital.

