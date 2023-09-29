ADVERTISEMENT

Rowdy sheeter stabbed to death 

September 29, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A rowdy sheeter was stabbed to death by a gang of five to six assailants in D.J. Halli on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Syyed Suhail, 28, a rowdy sheeter with J.C. Nagar police station who has six cases of assault, robbery, extortion, and other cases pending against him. 

According to the police, on Thursday night around 9:30 p.m., a gang of five to six youths turned up at Suhail’s house on Modi Road, D.J. Halli, and asked for him. As he came out, they took him to a nearby spot, stabbed him repeatedly in his abdomen, and fled from the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Though he was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, he did not survive. He was declared “brought dead.”

D.J. Halli police have registered a murder case and are analysing footage from CCTV cameras in the area to identify the suspects. Given that Suhail went out with the gang of youths voluntarily, the police suspect that he knew them, and the murder could have happened over an old rivalry. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US