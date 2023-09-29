Rowdy sheeter stabbed to death 

September 29, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

A rowdy sheeter was stabbed to death by a gang of five to six assailants in D.J. Halli on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Syyed Suhail, 28, a rowdy sheeter with J.C. Nagar police station who has six cases of assault, robbery, extortion, and other cases pending against him.

According to the police, on Thursday night around 9:30 p.m., a gang of five to six youths turned up at Suhail’s house on Modi Road, D.J. Halli, and asked for him. As he came out, they took him to a nearby spot, stabbed him repeatedly in his abdomen, and fled from the spot.

Though he was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, he did not survive. He was declared “brought dead.”

D.J. Halli police have registered a murder case and are analysing footage from CCTV cameras in the area to identify the suspects. Given that Suhail went out with the gang of youths voluntarily, the police suspect that he knew them, and the murder could have happened over an old rivalry.

